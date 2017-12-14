StormTracker13 Thursday Forecast

It will be chilly again this morning before we start to warm up. High pressure will push offshore, taking the cold weather with it. We will see plenty of sunshine today, and it will be warmer with high temperatures in the upper 50s to near 60. The mild weather will continue Friday as a dry cold front move through the area, then temperatures will drop a little into Saturday… but it will be warmer than it was last weekend. A more significant warm up will start Sunday with temperatures back into the 60s. It will stay warm to start next week, but we will see showers Monday that will linger into Tuesday. The cold front will clear it out and cool things down by Wednesday.

Today, sunny and warmer. Highs 58-60.

Tonight, partly cloudy and chilly. Lows 33-36 inland, 40-42 beaches.

Friday, partly sunny and mild. Highs in the upper 50s to near 60.