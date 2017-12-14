What’s coming to and leaving Netflix in January

(WSPA) – The Godfather trilogy and the newest installment of the Pirates of the Caribbean series headline a long list of new movies and TV shows headed to Netflix in January. Here is the full list of what’s coming to and leaving the streaming service in the New Year:

Available 1/1/18

10,000 B.C.

30 Days of Night

Age Of Shadows

AlphaGo

America’s Sweethearts

Apollo 13

Batman

Batman & Robin

Batman Begins

Batman Forever

Batman Returns

Breakfast at Tiffany’s

Bring It On

Bring It On Again

Bring It On: All or Nothing

Bring It On: Fight to the Finish

Bring It On: In It to Win It

Caddyshack

Chef & My Fridge: 2017

Defiance

Definitely, Maybe

Eastsiders: Season 3

Furry Vengeance

Glacé: Season 1 NETFLIX ORIGINAL

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

Justin Bieber: Never Say Never

King Kong

Lethal Weapon

Lethal Weapon 2

Lethal Weapon 3

Lethal Weapon 4

License to Wed

Like Water for Chocolate

Love Actually

Lovesick: Season 3 NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Maddman: The Steve Madden Story

Marie Antoinette

Martin Luther: The Idea that Changed the World

Midnight in Paris

Monsters vs. Aliens

National Treasure

Sharknado 5: Global Swarming

Stardust

Strictly Ballroom

The Dukes of Hazzard

The Exorcism of Emily Rose

The First Time

The Godfather

The Godfather: Part II

The Godfather: Part III

The Italian Job

The Lovely Bones

The Shawshank Redemption

The Truman Show

The Vault

Training Day

Treasures From The Wreck Of The Unbelievable

Troy

Wedding Crashers

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

Available 1/2/18

Mustang Island

Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

Rent

Available 1/5/18

Before I Wake NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee NETFLIX ORIGINAL

DEVILMAN crybaby: Season 1 NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Rotten NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 1/6/18

Episodes: Season 1-5

Available 1/8/18

The Conjuring

Available 1/10/18

47 Meters Down

Alejandro Riaño Especial de stand up NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie

In The Deep

Available 1/12/18

Colony: Season 2

Disjointed: Part 2 NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Somebody Feed Phil NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Man Who Would Be Polka King

The Polka King NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Tom Segura: Disgraceful NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 1/14/18

Wild Hogs

Available 1/15/18

2018 Olympic Winter Games Preview: Meet Team USA & Go for the Gold

Rehenes

Unrest

Available 1/16/18

Dallas Buyers Club

Katt Williams: Great America NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Rita: Season 4

Available 1/17/18

Arango y Sanint: Ríase El Show NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Friday Night Tykes: Season 4

Available 1/18/18

Bad Day for the Cut

Tiempos de guerra: Season 1 NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 1/19/18

Drug Lords: Season 1 NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Grace and Frankie: Season 4 NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Open House NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 1 NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 1/23/18

Todd Glass: Act Happy NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 1/24/18

Ricardo Quevedo: Hay gente así NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 1/25/18

Acts of Vengeance

Available 1/26/18

A Futile and Stupid Gesture NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Dirty Money NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Kavin Jay: Everybody Calm Down! NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Llama Llama: Season 1 NETFLIX ORIGINAL

One Day at a Time: Season 2 NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sebastián Marcelo Wainraich NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Adventures of Puss in Boots: Season 6 NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Mau Nieto: Viviendo sobrio… desde el bar NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 1/28/18

El Ministerio del Tiempo: Seasons 1-2

El Ministerio del Tiempo: Season 3 NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 1/29/18

The Force

Available 1/30/18

Babylon Berlin: Season 1 & 2 NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Death Race: Beyond Anarchy

Retribution: Season 1 NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 1/31/18

Disney·Pixar Cars 3

LEAVING NETFLIX IN JANUARY

Leaving 1/1/18

Chicago

Daddy Day Care

Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood

Dressed to Kill

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

Forrest Gump

Four Brothers

Free Willy

Grease

Gremlins

I Am Sam

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Fifteenth Year

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Fourteenth Year

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Seventeenth Year

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Sixteenth Year

License to Drive

Made of Honor

Mean Girls

Miss Congeniality

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous

Mona Lisa Smile

Pokémon the Movie: Diancie and the Cocoon of Destruction

Pokémon the Movie: Hoopa and the Clash of Ages

Pokémon: Indigo League: Season 1

Pokémon: XY: Seasons 1-2

Police Academy

Pulp Fiction

Requiem for a Dream

Saw

Saw II

Saw III

Saw IV

Saw V

Saw VI

Saw: The Final Chapter

Someone Like You

The Addams Family

The Boy in the Striped Pajamas

The Day the Earth Stood Still

The Desert Fox: The Story of Rommel

The Inn of the Sixth Happiness

The Man with One Red Shoe

The Manhattan Project

The Mighty Ducks

The Parent Trap

The Secret Garden

The Switch

Three Coins in the Fountain

White Chicks

Young Mr. Lincoln

Leaving 1/3/18

VHS

Leaving 1/4/18

Lost: Seasons 1-6

Leaving 1/5/18

Fantasia

Fantasia 2000

The Host

Leaving 1/15/18

Sirens: Seasons 1-2

Leaving 1/30/18

Futurama: Seasons 7-10