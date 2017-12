MURRELLS INLET, SC (WBTW) – Deputies with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office say they were called to a stabbing Friday morning in Murrells Inlet.

Jason Lesley with the sheriff’s office says one person was stabbed around 7:30 a.m. on Eden Avenue and transported to the hospital.

The press release from the sheriff’s office did not give any suspect information or detail the extent of the victim’s injuries.