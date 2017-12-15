3 arrested, meth, marijuana, ecstacy, guns seized by HCPD

HCPD narcotics View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Selton Bogar Jonathan Creveling Christal Jalease Bryant HCPD photo

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County police say they made a major bust recently.

A tweet from the department praises the narcotics unit for seizing 136 grams of meth, 120 grams of marijuana, 161 doses of ecstasy, three assault rifles, including one stolen, six handguns and $1,554.

A press release from department spokesperson Krystal Dotson says three people were also arested in reference to the search.

Selton Bogar faces firearm charges, three counts of trafficking Meth second offense, possession with the intent to distibute marijuana second offense, possession with the intent to distibute Schedule II substance second offense, possession with the intent to distibute Schedule IV substance second offense, and trafficking Ecstasy second offense. Christal Jalease Bryant is charged with trafficking Meth, possession with the intent to distibute Marijuana, possession with the intent to distibute Schedule II substance, possession with the intent to distibute Schedule IV substance and trafficking Ecstasy. Jonathan Clevering is charged with trafficking meth.

Bogar and Clevering are being held at the Horry County Detnetion Center. Bryant is currently being detained at the Myrtle Beach jail awaiting transport to the Horry County Detention Center.