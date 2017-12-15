Boil water advisory in place for Coward, Scranton

COWARD, SC (WBTW)  – A release from the Town of Coward Friday night asks that residents under Coward and Scranton Water Systems boil their water before drinking or cooking.

The advisory was put in place by the SC Department of Health and Environmental Control Friday evening.

“A loss of pressure has ocurred and there have been no confirmed contaimination of the system. However, because of the loss of pressure, the potential for contamination exists. Therefore as a precautionary measure, the customers of the water system in the area affected are asvised to vigorously boil their water for one full minute prior to drinking or cooking until otherwise notified by the water department. Also, any ice made rom water which has not been boiled should not be used for drinking purposes,” the statement from the water system operator said.

Anyone with questions is directed to call the Coward Town Hall at 843-389-2585.

