Community leaders work to keep students out of trouble during winter holiday break

Myrtle Beach, SC (WBTW) – One community organization on the Grand Strand wants to help keep students out of trouble during winter break by volunteering in the community.

The Save our Streets initiative works to cut down on violence in the community, and bring people together. Tim McCray with the Clergy Action Team is teaching students the importance of giving back by organizing community clean-ups, mentoring events, and beautification projects for students.

“It’s the season of giving and they can understand the value of their community,” said McCray.

He said kids are likely to get in trouble when they have too much free time, so while they’re on break from school, he wants to make sure they have more positive things to do. “Things like helping senior citizens raking their yard,” said McCray. “This is time where they can be supervised by adults and we can give them some positive communication as well.”

McCray said they want to provide an overall mentoring experience for students, and he hopes the students will want to spend more of their time volunteering and giving back beyond winter break.

“We’re trying to get them on the right path,” said McCray. “This is a great time for us to spend time with the young people in the community.”

If you want to help volunteer, or get your kids involved, you can contact Tim McCray at 843.633.1858 or you can visit myrtlebeachconnect.org for more information.