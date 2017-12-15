Darlington County firefighters recieve new thermal-imaging cameras

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – Darlington County firefighters now have dozens of new thermal-imaging cameras.

Fire Chief Ricky Flowers says they bought 64 new over the shoulder cameras and installed them two weeks ago.

The money for the new devices came from the fire department’s general fund. The cameras help first responders see in the dark and through the smoke and find people trapped by the fire.

“Once we get in to search, it’s a very strenuous process so if we can take our camera and just look around the room and say, okay nobody’s in here, let’s go to the next room, that’s a huge deal. It saves a ton of time which makes viability for the victims a lot better,” said Darlington County Fire Chief Ricky Flowers.

Originally, the district had five cameras but they were hard to work with because they had to be carried. The new ones are mounted on a firefighter’s airpack, making it hands-free.