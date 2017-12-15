Horry County Adult Education Center hosts ‘Tie a Tie’ event

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – People are teaching students how to be prepared for the working world and the first thing some need to know is how to tie ther own tie.

The event is put on by the Horry County school district’s adult education center and aims to help teach others the skills they need to land a good job.

Organizers say today’s event goes past just teaching men how to dress.

“It helps them to show them that once they put on a tie, some slacks, or a suit, it builds all kinds of confidence, and they’re ready to go out there and attack the world. Ready to go out there and do what they need to do to become successful in life,” said Saleem Selph, transition specialist at Horry Conty Adult Education Center.