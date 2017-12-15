Myrtle Beach man sentenced to 11 years in prison for distributing meth

COLUMBIA, SC- United States Attorney Beth Drake stated Friday that a man arrested after an extensive drug investigation in Horry County was sentenced in federal court.

James Coppers McKee, Jr., age 45, of Myrtle Beach, was sentenced in Florence Thursday to 132 months imprisonment followed by a three-year term of supervised release. On July 24, 2017, McKee entered a guilty plea in federal court to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribution of methamphetamine.

The evidence presented at the guilty plea hearing and sentencing hearing established that, as part of an extensive investigation into methamphetamine distribution in the Horry County, a team of law enforcement from multiple agencies learned that McKee was a possible methamphetamine distributor. In 2014 and 2015, agents made three controlled buys of methamphetamine from McKee. McKee was also identified as being in possession of multi-ounce quantities of methamphetamine during the conspiracy.