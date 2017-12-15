Prep Basketball Scores & Video, December 15th

Myrtle Beach, SC (WBTW) – Here are the latest scores from around the Grand Strand and Pee Dee with high school basketball, all of which are finals.
Girls:
Marion 54
Conway 41
Carolina Academy 16
Florence Christian 53
St. James 54
Waccamaw 19
Pinecrest 57
Lumberton (NC) 51
Hartsville 86
South Florence 29
Pee Dee Academy 40
Christian Academy of MB 37
Boys:
Hartsville 53
South Florence 43
Marion 46
Conway 62
St. James 73
Waccamaw 67 (F/2OT)
Carolina Academy 57
Florence Christian 69
Christian Academy of MB 75
Pee Dee Academy 44
Pinecrest 74
Lumberton (NC) 51
Lee Central 77
Chesterfield 40