Prep Basketball Scores & Video, December 15th

Myrtle Beach, SC (WBTW) – Here are the latest scores from around the Grand Strand and Pee Dee with high school basketball, all of which are …

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Every December, thousands of wreaths are placed on the graves of Soldiers all across America. This mission is sponsore…

Horry County police say they made a major bust recently.

Darlington County firefighters now have dozens of new thermal-imaging cameras.

People are teaching students how to be prepared for the working world and the first thing some need to know is how to tie ther own tie.