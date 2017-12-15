Prep Basketball Scores & Video, December 15th

By Published: Updated:

Myrtle Beach, SC (WBTW) – Here are the latest scores from around the Grand Strand and Pee Dee with high school basketball, all of which are finals.

Girls:

Marion 54
Conway 41

Carolina Academy 16
Florence Christian 53

St. James 54
Waccamaw 19

Pinecrest 57
Lumberton (NC) 51

Hartsville 86
South Florence 29

Pee Dee Academy 40
Christian Academy of MB 37

Boys:

Hartsville 53
South Florence 43

Marion 46
Conway 62

St. James 73
Waccamaw 67 (F/2OT)

Carolina Academy 57
Florence Christian 69

Christian Academy of MB 75
Pee Dee Academy 44

Pinecrest 74
Lumberton (NC) 51

Lee Central 77
Chesterfield 40

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s