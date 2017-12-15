Skimmers found on Horry County gas pumps, police say

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) -Horry County police are warning people to be diligent after card skimmers were found on gas pumps in the county.

A tweet from the Horry County Police Department states two gas skimmrs were found on pumps in the South Precinct.

“The skimmers are placed on the inside of the pump, which you may not be able to see,” the tweet warns.

Police encourage customers to ensure the seal on the pump is not broken or missing and to call authorities if they notice a seal has been tampered with.

