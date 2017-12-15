StormTracker13 Friday Forecast

The milder weather will last into the weekend. We will have another mild day today with high temperatures near 60, some spots in the low 60s. There will be a few more clouds around as a storm system develops offshore. This storm will draw slightly cooler weather our way for Saturday as it moves away, but it will still be warmer than last weekend. It will warm back into the 60s on Sunday ahead of the next storm system that will bring rain Monday and Tuesday. It will stay warm next week with highs in the 60s Monday and close to 70 on Tuesday. Sunshine will return Wednesday, and it will stay mild with highs in the 60s.

Today, partly sunny and mild. Highs 58-62.

Tonight, partly cloudy and cold. Lows 29-34 inland, 36-38 beaches.

Saturday, mostly sunny and cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.