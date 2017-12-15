Video captures moment ecstatic teen learns he got into Harvard

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. — Video of a teen getting his acceptance letter to Harvard University is going viral, and for good reason.

Ayrton Little, a 16-year-old from Breaux Bridge, Louisiana, was surrounded by classmates when he opened the emailed letter, prompting them to burst out cheering.

CBS Boston reports the students shouted “THREE-PEAT!” because Little’s acceptance marks the third year in a row that a student from Little’s school, the T.M. Landry College Preparatory school, got into the Ivy League university. The celebratory video was posted online Wednesday, and has since been viewed more than 5 million times.

Celebrations like this run in the Little family. Last week, Little’s older brother, Alex, had a similar reaction when he got into Stanford University.

