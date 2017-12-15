Wreath-laying ceremony at Florence National Cemetary

By Published:
Florence National Cemetery hosts wreath ceremony (Image 1)

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Every December, thousands of wreaths are placed on the graves of Soldiers all across America. This mission is sponsored by Wreaths Across America whose motto is “To remember, honor and teach about the service and sacrifices of our veterans, active military and their families. We will never forget.”

Florence National Cemetery will host the annual Wreaths Across America ceremony on Saturday, December 16, 2017 at 12:00 PM. We cordially invite the public to come out, enjoy the program, then stay to place a wreath on a Veteran’s grave. If you would like to sponsor a wreath, please contact Florence National Cemetery for more information.

What: Wreaths Across America, a holiday wreath-laying ceremony to honor and remember our nation’s Veterans as well as Prisoners of War and those still Missing in Action (POW/MIA).

Coordinators: Rolling Thunder SC4

Sponsors: Blue Star Mothers, Warrior Watch Riders of South Carolina

When: December 16, 2017, Main program starts at 12:00 PM

Where: Florence National Cemetery – Committal Shelter
803 E. National Cemetery Road, Florence, SC 29506

Parking: SC Dept. of Disabilities & Special Needs
714 E. National Cemetery Road, Florence SC 29506

Contacts: Carolyn Howard or Barry Jones
Office: 843-669-8783

