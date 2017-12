SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WBTW) – Dillon head coach Jackie Hayes has been named the South Carolina head coach for the 2018 Shrine Bowl. Hayes playe…

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) – Marcquise Reed threw a 75-foot pass to Elijah Thomas for a dunk that put Clemson ahead to stay with 37 seconds left, an…

The North Carolina Department of Transportation has opened all lanes on Interstate 26 after a Friday night crash closed the highway for 12 h…

It’s a theft that, for one Simpsonville family, is hard to believe.

A dog abused and left to die not once, but twice, is now on the path to recovery here in the Upstate.