Divers searching Loris pond for victim after vehicle crash

LORIS, SC (WBTW) – Divers are searching a Loris pond for a potential victim after reports of a submerged car with a person on top of it came in early Saturday morning.

According to Horry County Fire Rescue spokesperson Mark Nugent, rescue dive operations are expected to resume at 10 a.m. Saturday morning.

The crash happened on Hulls Island Road and left a car submerged in 18 feet of water, according to HCFR tweets.

A 911 caller reported the car was in a pond at around 2:42 a.m. and the occupant was on top of the car, Nugent said.

HCFR rescue personnel were performing dive rescue operations at around 3:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Nugent said there were three divers in the water.

This is a developing story. News13 has a crew on the way to the scene.