Dog abused, left for dead twice now recovering in Upstate

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – A dog abused and left to die not once, but twice, is now on the path to recovery here in the Upstate.

If you were to walk the halls of the Spartanburg Humane Society and see a dog named Precious, you would see a dog with a few battle wounds.

Precious has seen death, and conquered it twice, and her story starts on the west coast.

Addie Daddio, the director of Daddio Collective in California, says her rescue and adoption team got a call about a dog in need of help.

“She was bleeding out on a street somewhere. We had someone pick her up for us, we took her to the vet and we spent the next two and a half years rehabilitating her,” Daddio says.

Daddio says Precious was used as a “bait dog” to train other dogs how to fight. After nearly three years of vet care and rehab, Precious found a new home.

“The young woman was living here in Studio City, CA. She had a job at a hospital, from all intents and purposes and on paper and visiting her, we visited many, many, many times, it looked good,” Daddio says.

Somewhere along the way, Precious and her new family moved here to Spartanburg.

Three weeks ago, Precious was found wandering around the recycling center, facing death a second time.

Jordi Ganes, an adoption counselor at the Humane Society, says this was one of the worst animal neglect cases she has ever seen.

“She was 34 pounds, skin and bones, her toe-nails were so grown into her feet she could hardly walk, she could hardly lift herself up,” Ganes says.

Malnourished and alone, the staff at the Humane Society started yet another rehab session.

“How could you do this to her again? You know what she’s been through before, why would you even put her through it again?” Ganes says.

Precious is a fighter, and is already making strides on her road to recovery. The staff says it could be a few months before Precious starts the search to finding her new home.