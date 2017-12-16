Holiday Craft Show collects donations for Low Country Food Bank

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach community members attended a holiday craft show to help feed the hungry on Saturday.

Almost 20 local vendors put their crafts on display inside Ocean’s One Resort on South Ocean Boulevard. Organizers also collected donations for the Low Country Food Bank. The holiday-themed fair was a preview of the bigger annual craft show at Base Recreation Center in February, that drew almost 2,000 people this year, and also benefits the food bank. “We see there’s so much unemployment. And I have in the past worked for the food shelf and there’s a lot of hungry people,” said organizer Mickey Davis. “But it’s always needed and my feeling is this is America. People shouldn’t be hungry.”

This is the 7th year Davis has held the Holiday Craft Show.