Local businesses donate Christmas gifts to Myrtle Beach teen group

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Several local businesses made sure kids in the Myrtle Beach Teen Advisory Board have a very Merry Christmas.

Cricket Wireless in Myrtle Beach organized more than a dozen businesses to donate Christmas gifts to dozens of children in the Mary C. Canty Lifelong Impacted Teen program. They received everything from clothes, shoes, and toiletries, to gift cards, skateboards, and even a bike. The children received these gifts after they spent the morning performing for the elderly at Magnolias Assisted Living. Myrtle Beach Youth Services Coordinator Ja’net Wade started MCC LIT last year to encourage local teens to get involved in their community and stay on the right track. “I appreciate my blessings and I hope that I’m able to, in turn, bless them and if they can pass it on, and help them see that you can be stronger than your circumstances and continue to bless others,” said store manager Jackie Green.

News13’s Staci Inez spent the morning with MCC LIT at Magnolias and was on hand for the gifting celebration.