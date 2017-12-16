Marlboro County School Board could change decision on Bennettsville Intermediate move

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) – The Marlboro County School Board hosted its second public forum for Marlboro County High School teachers, Bennettsville Intermediate School teachers, and parents in the district on Friday night.

“It takes a village, it doesn’t take one school, it doesn’t take one teacher, it takes each and every one of us,” said one Bennettsville Intermediate School teacher.

Teachers from both Marlboro County High School and Bennettsville Intermediate School agreed that the decision to move third and fourth graders from Bennettsville Intermediate to the high school seemed rushed.

“We need to do whatever we can to ensure that our children have the best learning experience possible and moving in the middle of the school year, I just do not feel that’s what’s best for them,” said another Bennettsville Intermediate School teacher. “You might as well wash your hands of all the learning they’ve had.”

School Board Chair Lucy Parsons said she enjoyed the public forums and that it’s good to hear what everyone has to say.

“A good thing that’s come out of it is the teachers have learned to speak up more and not hold back with fear that there would be reprisal,” she said.

Parsons said she expects a change in the vote that was made to move the students to the high school at the next school board meeting on Mon. Dec. 18th.

“I believe there’s going to be a reconsideration and an alteration of what’s been planned,” she said. “It’s been perfectly obvious that the motion that was made Monday, a week ago, is not feasible.”

Many teachers said they should have been involved in the decision-making process because the hall where the elementary school students would be learning is not a healthy environment.

Keith Brewington’s daughter is in third grade at Bennettsville Intermediate School. He said she has gotten sick because of the condition of the school and said he is nervous that the board will change its decision after all of the progress it has made.

“I’m really concerned that they might delay changing the students out of the school that really has a lot of children sick,” Brewington said.

Acting Superintendent, Dr. John Lane, said the district will receive one million dollars from the South Carolina State Board of Education to renovate parts of Bennettsville Intermediate School.

Bennettsville Intermediate School recently had a second air quality test done. Parsons said the results of that test will be presented at the next school board meeting.