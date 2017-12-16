Shaw, Cuthbertson Lead CCU Past Montreat

CONWAY, S.C. – Jaylen Shaw scored 23 points and Zac Cuthbertson added 22 as Coastal Carolina defeated Montreat 83-70.

The Cavaliers came into the game with a 12-1 record, and gave CCU a strong effort in the game. Montreat was averaging just over 92 points per game, but CCU was able to hold them to 70 as the visitors only shot 37 percent from the field.

Shaw and Cuthbertson weren’t the only Chants to reach double digits as Artur Labinowicz and Demario Beck each scored 10 points.

The Chants continue their home stand Monday Dec. 18 when ACC member Wake Forest visits the HTC Center for a 7 p.m. game.

The following games of the home stand will be Dec. 22 with College of Charleston at 7 p.m. CCU will take a few days off for Christmas before returning to Conway to prepare for the start of the Sun Belt Conference portion of the season.

CCU starts Sun Belt play against the preseason pick to win the Sun Belt, Texas Arlington. The UTA game was originally scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. start, but the game will be shown on ESPN2 and the start of the game has been moved up to a 7 p.m. tip. The home stand ends with a New Year’s Eve, Dec, 31 game against Texas State. Tip will be 3:30 p.m.