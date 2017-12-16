Two people found dead in Loris pond after early morning crash

LORIS, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Fire Rescue’s Dive Rescue Team recovered two bodies in a pond in Loris Saturday.

A 911 caller reported the crash happened on Hulls Island Road early Saturday morning. According to HCFR spokesperson Capt. Mark Nugent, the crash left a car submerged in 18 feet of water.

According to the caller, the vehicle was in a pond at around 2:42 a.m. and the occupant was on top of the vehicle.

HCFR rescue personnel were performing dive rescue operations at around 3:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

Divers did not initially find anyone in the water, but after resuming the search around 10:00 a.m. Saturday two people were found dead, Capt. Nugent said.

The highway patrol is investigating the incident. The coroner will release the victims’ identities once family is found and notified.