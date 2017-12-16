Wheelchair stolen from amputee in Simpsonville

SIMPSONVILLE, SC ( WSPA )– It’s a theft that, for one Simpsonville family, is hard to believe.

According to Ben Humphries, an Estate Drive resident, someone stole his wheelchair while he was dropping his daughter off at school.

Humphries has been an amputee since this summer, when he lost his left leg after a motorcycle accident.

“That wheelchair is everything to him,” his niece Carley Pitts told 7 News on Friday night. “It’s literally his lifeline from his house to his truck. There’s no other way to get there.”

Pitts said she got a phone call Friday morning from a family member, letting her know that her Uncle’s wheelchair was taken from the front of his house.

A motorcycle accident in July left Humphries with only his right leg.

The left eventually had to be amputated.

The injuries kept Humphries off the job,, he explained.

He worked full time as a truck driver.

“I’m just at a loss for words. This just hurts me really bad,” Humphries told 7 News Reporter Kirsten Glavin over the phone.

“I’ve been working really hard to try and save my CDL’s and trying to get back…Trying to get back to my life,” he said, tearful.

Although he expressed sincere disappointment, he did have a message of forgiveness for the person who stole it.

“I pray for you. And I pray that God forgives you. Obviously you needed it more than I do, and I hope it brings your life blessings.”

The wheelchair stolen is described as all black, including the metal pieces.

The brands “Invacare” and “TRICARE” are transcribed on the bottom,

The weight capacity is 300-350lbs.

Simpsonville Police are aware and looking into the theft.