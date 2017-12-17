Coastal falls to Syracuse in Carolinas Challenge

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. – The Coastal Carolina women’s basketball team fell 69-57 to 23rd-ranked Syracuse on Sunday evening at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center. The Orange were aided by the individual effort of Gabrielle Cooper, who finished with a game-high 24 points.

The loss evens Coastal’s record to 5-5, while Syracuse remains undefeated and improves to 11-0.

Coastal trailed Syracuse since late in the opening quarter but threatened to overtake the lead several times in the second half, including cutting the deficit to as little as three points at the beginning of the fourth. Syracuse pulled away from the Chants as the quarter wound down, scoring seven unanswered points to regain its double-digit advantage.

Cooper’s 24 points came on 9-of-19 shooting with four 3-pointers. Amay Finklea-Guity followed with 18 points, and Tiana Mangakahia — the nation’s leader in assists — recorded a 12 point, 12 assist double-double.

Jas Adams led Coastal with 18 points, and DJ Williams recorded her second double-double of the season with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Williams also led the Chants with four assists.

Coastal returns to the HTC Center on Wednesday to host Wofford for its final nonconference game of the season. Tip-off between the Chants and Terriers is set for 6 p.m.