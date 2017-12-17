Florence Councilwoman, church rebuild mold-infested home for New Year

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A 74-year-old Florence woman will have a new house in time for the new year for free.

Donna Stubbs said her house of more than 50 years was falling apart.

“I had a lot of roofing damages and water damages,” said Stubbs. “The bathroom ceiling is the first thing that fell down. Then the second bedroom ceiling.”

Stubbs says she lived in the house with mold growing for about 3 years.

“Someone [a contractor] came to see me and said it was $7,500 dollars for the roof. I did not have that money,” said Stubbs.

Earlier this month, on December 6th, the City of Florence tore down her house after city Councilwoman Pat Gibson Hye- Moore, a representative of District 2, got involved.

“It made my heart bleed tears of happiness,” said Stubbs as she hugged Gibson Hye- Moore.

Now the United Methodist Church will build Stubbs a new one bedroom house.

“Sometimes when I think about it tears just fall from my eyes. Just knowing that she is one person but there are so many others that are living in [the same] type of situation,” said Gibson Hye- Moore.

Associate Pastor Derrick Catthenhead says the Santahatchie Task Force will begin construction the day after Christmas. The goal is to complete the house in five days, just days before the New Year.

This is the 14th year of the project but this is the group’s first house built from the ground up.

Volunteers from all over the state will come help build the house and renovate two others.

“It happened like a miracle,” said Stubbs. “I could not repay the thoughts and the prayers that went out for me.”

Councilwoman Gibson Hye- Moore says her next project will help families that do not have heat.

The United Methodist Church is raising $30,000 to fund three winter service projects.

For more information on how you can donate:

http://www.centralmethodist.net/

https://www.facebook.com/CUMC.SC/

(843) 662-3218