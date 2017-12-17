Free breakfast with holiday characters collects toys, clothing for kids in need

By Published:

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Children got to have breakfast with their favorite characters on Sunday morning, for a good cause.

Organizers held a free, holiday-themed, “Brunch with Characters” at Tupelo Honey Café in the Market Common. Dozens of children hung out and played games with Queen Elsa from Frozen, Mrs. Clause, and one of Santa’s elves. Organizers also collected toys and clothing to donate to Help 4 Kids and Backpack Buddies. Tupelo Honey Café also donated 10% of its profits to those charities. “It’s a wonderful time of year and everyone is so loving and giving and open and cheerful,” said organizer Santana Leroy of Events by Santana. “It’s exciting to be a part of all that, and the kids are having a wonderful time.”

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s