Free breakfast with holiday characters collects toys, clothing for kids in need

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Children got to have breakfast with their favorite characters on Sunday morning, for a good cause.

Organizers held a free, holiday-themed, “Brunch with Characters” at Tupelo Honey Café in the Market Common. Dozens of children hung out and played games with Queen Elsa from Frozen, Mrs. Clause, and one of Santa’s elves. Organizers also collected toys and clothing to donate to Help 4 Kids and Backpack Buddies. Tupelo Honey Café also donated 10% of its profits to those charities. “It’s a wonderful time of year and everyone is so loving and giving and open and cheerful,” said organizer Santana Leroy of Events by Santana. “It’s exciting to be a part of all that, and the kids are having a wonderful time.”