Local business, community members sponsor children who almost didn’t get Christmas toys

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – More than 150 children who may not have received Christmas gifts next week now will, thanks to a local business and community members.

Every year, the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program matches kids in need with sponsors who can buy them toys and clothes. This year almost 200 children in Horry County did not receive sponsors. Thanks to the company Aventus, which has a branch in North Myrtle Beach, and local community members, all but six kids now have sponsors. Aventus donated almost 200 toys and other children’s items. “So many people in our community that don’t have any hope, and don’t know and they’re not sure where there Christmas is going to come from, and we are the instrument that is used,” said Major Angie Repass, Corps Officer with the Salvation Army of Horry County. “But it’s all because of the community, people like Aventus, that come together, support these children.”

The Salvation Army of Horry County is helping almost 1,100 throughout the county this year.