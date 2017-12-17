Myrtle Beach firefighters bring Santa to people’s doorsteps

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Santa came to town on Sunday, not in a sleigh, but in a fire truck.

Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue held their annual Visit from Santa Sunday afternoon. Firefighters rode through the city and brought Santa to people’s doorsteps. Members from all six stations rode their trucks into nearby neighborhoods, with Santa in tow. They sounded the alarm, and both children and adults rushed out of their homes to meet good old St. Nick. Many of the children gave Santa their last minute Christmas wishes. “Very excited to see all the kids and brighten up their day. Kids love fire trucks, kids love Santa. So they’re gonna love it. Spreading joy, so it’s gonna be a good time,” said Mark Walsh, who rode out of MBFR Station 6, on 38th Avenue.