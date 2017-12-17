Power outage halts all flights at Atlanta Airport

ATLANTA, GA (AP) – Airport officials say a power outage at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport has caused the nation’s busiest airport to grind to a halt.

All flights in and out of the airport have been stopped or diverted.

The outage was caused by a fire at an underground electrical facility, according to Georgia Power.

The company says they expect to have the power restored by midnight.

As of 7:30pm, power was restored to Concourse F at the airport.

Delta announced Sunday evening that the airline canceled around 900 flights as a result of the outage.

48 Delta flights were diverted to other airports. The airline says it plans to have a full schedule of flights when they resume flying on Monday.

According to Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport, three Atlanta-bound flights have been diverted to GSP. Two Delta flights, one from Pittsburgh, PA and one from Allentown, PA, and one flight on Southwest Airlines from West Palm Beach, FL.

At this time, two Atlanta-bound flights out of GSP have been canceled, both on Delta.

Three GSP-bound flights from Atlanta have been canceled, one on Southwest, two on Delta.

Anyone flying out of GSP Airport to Atlanta is asked to check with your carrier to find out the status of your flight.

Click here to see flight info for GSP Airport.