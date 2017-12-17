Wheelchair returned after theft from Simpsonville amputee

Related Coverage Wheelchair stolen from amputee in Simpsonville

SIMPSONVILLE, SC (WSPA) – A wheelchair stolen from a Simpsonville man was returned Sunday morning, according to the family.

The wheelchair belonging to Ben Humphries was stolen from the front of his house sometime early Friday morning.

The chair was left on the side of the road in front of the home after reports of the theft were posted to social media and local news, including 7News.

A motorcycle accident in July left Humphries with only his right leg.

The left eventually had to be amputated.

The injuries kept Humphries off the job where he worked full time as a truck driver.

Simpsonville Police were investigating the theft. The status of that investigation is not known at this time.