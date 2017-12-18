125 former Georgetown steel mill workers to be rehired for 2018 re-open

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – Liberty House completes its purchase of the Georgetown steelworks plant Monday.

According to a press release from the global energy group, Liberty House’s purchase of the steel mill is the first of several acquisitions planned in North America.

Officials say the 600,000 square foot plant will “re-start melting and rolling in Spring 2018 as the first step in GFG’s ambitious investment plans for the American steel industry.”

The company is already in discussions regarding the acquisition of other major US steel assets and new greenfield projects, which it expects to announce in the coming year, the press release states.

Liberty will initially re-hire 125 former employees at Georgetown and then build the workforce to 250 in the medium-term. The group is targeting a major share of the US market for home-produced wire rod, demand for which is projected to grow substantially during 2018.

“Liberty now aims to restore it to its former position of prominence and bring hundreds of skilled jobs back to the plant and to the local and state economy,” the release states.

Completion of the Georgetown deal follows successful negotiations between Liberty and several key stakeholders including the United Steelworkers of America union, Georgetown Council and the South Carolina State Government over the past few months, the release says.

Under an agreement with the United Steelworkers, the company expects key roles on the furnace, casters and rolling mill to be filled by experienced former employees of the plant and it is also in discussion with Georgetown Council about training programs to prepare a new generation of workers for the industry.

“Securing the Georgetown furnace and mill is a major milestone for us, marking our first major step in the USA,” says Sanjeev Gupta, executive chairman of the GFG Alliance. “The melting and rolling facilities here give us a formidable entry to the American market and provide a strong platform for expansion. We see major prospects for the metals industry here and we want to apply the same GREENSTEEL sustainable strategy to our American plants as we are already delivering in the UK and Australia.”

Liberty did not give a specific date as to when hiring for the re-opening would begin.