83-year-old Scranton bicyclist dies 3 days after being hit by car

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Three days after being hit by a car in Scranton, a bicyclist has died, reports the Florence County Coroner’s Office.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken says the crash happened Wednesday around 6 p.m. in the 1200 block of North Matthews Road in Scranton. A car struck the cyclist, who was taken to the hospital and died Saturday.

The victim is 83-year-old Levoe Eaddy, of Scranton, reports the coroner. The man died from injuries sustained in the crash. The incident is being investigated by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.