Coastal Carolina Falls to ACC foe Wake Forest, 84-80

CONWAY – Coastal Carolina had five players reach double-digits, but fell in another close game, 84-80 to Wake Forest.

It was a game that saw both teams shoot 51 percent from the field, but the difference in the game was at the free throw line. Wake hit 21of 25 (84%) and the Chants only connected on 12 of 19 for 63 percent.

CCU held a 72-69 lead with 2:38 left in the game, but Wake went on a 7-0 run to lead 76-72 lead and CCU could never quite make it all the way back.

Wake could not miss from the free throw line in the second half, as the visitors hit its first 14 free throws and finished 19-20 in the second half.

Ajay Sanders hit all five of his shots, and all five of them were three point field goals to finish with a career-high 15 points. Artur Labinowicz finished with 13 points and Jaylen Shaw had 12. Josh Coleman, playing what may be the best game of his career, finished with 11 points and seven rebounds. He was playing against two players from Wake who both measured over seven feet tall.

The Chants had 18 assists on its 29 made field goals with Shaw finishing a double-double with a game and career-high 10 assists. He also had four steals.

In shooting 51 percent from the field, CCU hit 29 of its 57 field goals and knocked down 10 of its 20 three point field goals.

Bryant Crawford led the visitors with a game-high 22 points to lead four Deacons in double digits. Brandon Childress and Keyshawn Woods each scored 12 and Doral Moore had 11 points, and a game-high 10 rebounds.

Even though Wake was a much taller team, the Chants outscored the members of the ACC 34-28 in the paint and also scored 23 points off Wake turnovers.

Wake Forest did out rebound CCU 36-27. It was only the second time this season CCU has been out rebounded.

While Wake shot 52 percent in the opening 20 minutes, it was the Chanticleers that carried a 38-33 lead into the half. CCU hit four of its last five field goals while holding Wake scoreless over the final 2:47 of the opening half to grab the lead.

CCU shot 50 percent (14-28) from the field and hit seven of its 12 (58%) three point field goals with Cuthbertson’s 10 points leading the Chants. Sanders and Coleman added nine points each.

Crawford led the Demon Deacons with 10 first-half points. Wake only hit three of its 12 three point attempts and 10 turnovers led to 16 points for CCU.

The Chanticleers will play game three of the present five-game home stand Friday, Dec. 22 when College of Charleston comes to Conway. The opening tip has been set for 7 p.m.

