CONWAY (WBTW) – The City of Conway announced Monday evening that their Chief of Police is set to retire.

According to City Administrator, Adam Emrick, Conway Police Chief Reggie Gosnell will retire at the end of 2017. Gosnell has held the position of chief for 12 years in the city of Conway.

“Chief Gosnell is retiring at the end of the year. Chief is a great man and has contributed wonderfully to the City of Conway. He will be very hard to replace.” – Adam Emrick, City Administrator for Conway.