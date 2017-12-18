Conway St. in North Myrtle Beach to be paved

Related Coverage Crews prevent attic fire from spreading in North Myrtle Beach home

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Drivers in North Myrtle Beach will want to avoid Conway Street as construction begins Monday.

City officials say milling of Conway Street, located near the Olive Garden in North Myrtle Beach, is scheduled to begin Monday. The goal is to remove at least part of the surface of the road in order to level and smooth the surface to be paved.

Paving of Conway Street is scheduled to begin on Thursday. Drivers should avoid the area while construction is ongoing. The schedule is based on weather and available equipment, so changes are possible.