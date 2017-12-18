Crews prevent attic fire from spreading in North Myrtle Beach home

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Fire crews were able to put out an attic fire within two hours early Sunday morning at a home in North Myrtle Beach.

According to a post on the North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue Facebook page, crews were called to a home in the 2000 block of Holly Drive just after 5:30 a.m. Sunday. Crews arrived to find a fire in the attic of the home.

Fire crews were able to quickly extinguish the flames and place salvage covers over the homeowner’s belonging in the living room to prevent them from being damaged. Officials say fire damage was contained to the attic area of home and crews remained on scene working until just before 7:30 am.

No injuries were reported with this fire.

