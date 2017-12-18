Florence Civic Center holds 2017 South Carolina Energy Forum

By Published: Updated:

FLORENCE (WBTW) – The Consumer Energy Alliance was in Florence to discuss federal efforts to develop offshore leasing program and it’s impact to the Carolina’s.

The group met at the Florence Civic Center Monday afternoon to discuss offshore drilling in the Atlantic.  The U.S. Department of Interior Official, acting assistant interior secretary for land and minerals, Kate MacGregor plus other public policy leaders and members of the business community discussed how the program can impact South Carolina’s economy, jobs and energy security.

