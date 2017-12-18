Florence County 4H Jr Leadership Program receives gift

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A program designed to help Florence students develop leadership skills recieved a big gift Monday.

AT&T presented Jr. Leadership Florence a $5,000 grant. The organization gives Florence County high school sophomores and juniors an opportunity to learn about various career opportunities and increase their awareness of the community.

“The funding will go towards our overhead expenses including our transportation which as everyone knows transportation costs are increasing so we are very fortunate to have that partnership now,“ said Cody Simpson, advisor with Florence County 4H Jr. Leadership Program.

The Florence Chamber, Florence County 4H Clemson Extension and Francis Marion University sponsor the program.