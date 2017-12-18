Lake City man arrested for sending nude images to someone he believed to be a minor

LAKE CITY (WBTW) – A Lake City man has been arrested on two charged connected to the solicitation of a minor, according to the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrest of Kenneth Lee Taylor, 38, of Lake City. Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and investigators with the Florence Police Department made the arrest. Investigators with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, also a member of the state’s ICAC Task Force, assisted with the arrest.

Investigators say Taylor engaged in sexually-explicit conversations with and sent nude images to someone he believed to be a minor.

Taylor was arrested Monday, December 18th and is charged with one count of criminal solicitation of a minor, a felony offense punishable by up to ten years in prison and one county of attempted dissemination of obscene material to a person under age eighteen, a felony punishable also by up to ten years in prison.

The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.