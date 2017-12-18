Man arrested for July Myrtle Beach motel robbery

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Police arrested the man they say robbed a Myrtle Beach motel at gunpoint over the summer.

According to an incident report from the Myrtle Beach Police Department, Joshua Montreal Bonham, 20, of Goose Creek, is charged with armed robbery, kidnapping, assault and battery, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Officers responded to the Boardwalk Motel, located in the 2300 block of Ocean Boulevard, around 4:30 a.m. on July 22.

Witnesses at the motel told officers that around 4:22 a.m., two black men came into the motel office and jumped over the counter. Both men were holding a handgun with their faces covered. One of the motel workers tried to escape out a side door, but the gunman blocked her, the report says.

One of the gunmen held another victim to the ground and demanded cash, but when the victim said he had no money the gunman hit him in the back of the head with the gun, then forced the man to walk to the hotel cash registers and give the robber the money. The police report says the thieves made off with about $2,900 from the registers.

The robbers tried to get the motel worker to open the safe, but the employee told the suspect he wasn’t able to do so. The suspect got mad and left out the back of the motel, the reports states.

Bonham was booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center Sunday.