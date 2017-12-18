Man shot in Little River while buying ring he found online, says report

LITTLE RIVER, SC (WBTW) – A North Carolina man was shot Friday evening at a Little River strip mall while trying to buy a ring he found on a buy-and-sell website.

According to an incident report from Horry County Police, officers were called to Grand Strand Medical Center Sunday around 8 p.m. in reference to a gunshot victim. The report says the victim, a 34-year-old man from Raleigh, NC, had been flown to the ER from Loris Hospital.

The victim’s fiance spoke with police and said the victim met someone at a strip mall in Little River Friday to buy a ring he found on OfferUp.com. She said the transaction went bad and the victim attempted to grab the cash back from the seller and then turned to run. At that point the seller of the ring supposedly pulled a gun, shooting the victim in the back and arm.

After being shot, the victim went to a family member’s home in Whiteville, NC to “self-heal,” but the fiance was able to convince him to go to the hospital, the report states. The fiance also told police that the victim was a heavy heroin user.

Police found no blood on the outside or inside of the car the man supposedly drove to buy the ring, but the victim’s fiance told police she left a pile of blood-stained clothes in the parking lot of the Loris Hospital.

Police say within the report that “information is very limited as [victim] was not cooperating very well with providing information to police.”

No arrest has been made in the case, according to Horry County Police spokesperson Krystal Dotson.

Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to call the Horry County Police Department at 843-915-8345.