Myrtle Beach man charged with attempted murder following Sunday shooting

By Published: Updated:

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Horry County Police have arrested and charged a man in connection to a shooting on Sunday, December 17th.

Daymond Smith

According to Krystal Dotson, the Public Information Officer with the Horry County Police Department, Daymond Valentino Smith, 19, has been charged with attempted murder and is currently being held at J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

According to the police report, when officers arrived police were told by a witness that, while pumping gas, a person with a gunshot wound approached and asked for a ride to the hospital because he was shot in the back.  The witness at first was reluctant because they had family members with them.

The witness ended up giving the victim a ride and left the victim’s car that had the back window shot out at the 1365 East Hwy 501 Speedway Gas Station in Conway.

Police said the witness reported that the victim said he knew who shot him and that the two had gone to high school together.

The victim remains in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

 

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s