Myrtle Beach man charged with attempted murder following Sunday shooting

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Horry County Police have arrested and charged a man in connection to a shooting on Sunday, December 17th.

According to Krystal Dotson, the Public Information Officer with the Horry County Police Department, Daymond Valentino Smith, 19, has been charged with attempted murder and is currently being held at J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

According to the police report, when officers arrived police were told by a witness that, while pumping gas, a person with a gunshot wound approached and asked for a ride to the hospital because he was shot in the back. The witness at first was reluctant because they had family members with them.

The witness ended up giving the victim a ride and left the victim’s car that had the back window shot out at the 1365 East Hwy 501 Speedway Gas Station in Conway.

Police said the witness reported that the victim said he knew who shot him and that the two had gone to high school together.

The victim remains in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.