Myrtle Beach Police to bring in New Year with active shooter training

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Myrtle Beach Police Department wants to teach people how to be prepared in dangerous situations by holding a Civilian Response to Active Shooter Workshop.

Captain Joey Crosby with the Myrtle Beach Police Department said these training workshops are meant to help people learn about ways to protect their family, and help them develop a plan of action in case of an emergency.

“You’re startled at first. You’re scared, and you don’t know how to react,” said Captain Crosby. “But when you have a plan, you act accordingly, even in that moment of stress.”

He said by having a plan, you are able to think more clearly and get out of the situation. He also said people in the community can play a big role in preventing dangerous crimes from occurring by simply calling the police.

“While we’re giving you the knowledge and action steps to take in the event this occurs, the big takeaway from this is we still want you to call if you see something suspicious,” said Captain Crosby. “That phone call or that information that you have could stop this incident from occurring.”

The dates and times for the active shooter training workshops are listed below:

6:00 to 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, January 16, 2018… Conference Center, Ocean Dunes Resort, 201 75th Avenue North

6:00 to 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 17, 2018… Ballroom, Base Recreation Center, 800 Gabreski Lane

6:00 to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, January 18, 2018… Banquet Hall, Mary C. Canty Recreation Center, 971 Canal Street

12:00 to 1:00 p.m., Friday, January 19, 2018… Meeting Room 106 and 107, Myrtle Beach Convention Center, 2101 North Oak Street