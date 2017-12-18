New plan for Bennettsville Intermediate students after second mold test

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) – The Marlboro County School Board revised its plan to move Bennettsville Intermediate School students on Monday night.

The School Board voted to keep third and fourth grade Bennettsville Intermediate students at the school and also give them the option to transfer to another school in the district. However, all fifth grade Bennettsville Intermediate students will move to Clio Elementary School and they board said it will look into mobile classrooms for those students. The board said the district will provide all transportation for students who move to another school.

Keith Brewington’s daughter is in third grade at Bennettsville Intermediate School. He said the board’s decision is disappointing, but expected.

“I don’t think they spend enough time reviewing the information that they have,” he said. “It seems like every time they have a meeting, they’re just getting the information moments before and nobody’s had time to look it over and see what it’s all about.”

School Board Chair Lucy Parsons said the main focus is on the children.

“We want them to be happy and go to school and do good work so this should alleviate all of the angst over this issue,” said Parsons.

Parsons said the results of the second air quality test done on Bennettsville Intermediate School played a role in the decision.

The evaluation done by President of Elysium Environmental Services and Industrial Hygienist, Mike Underhill, read in part:

“There are currently no conditions that would warrant the Evacuation, removal, and transfer of faculty and students from Bennettsville Intermediate School due to the presence of microbial hazards.”

The report also states there was no visible mold growth in the school. Parsons said she wants everyone in the building to feel safe.

“We don’t want anyone to feel that they’re in a school that has bad air,” she said.

Parsons said if a parent chooses the option to move their child from Bennettsville Intermediate School, they should contact Acting-Superintendent Dr. John Lane immediately.