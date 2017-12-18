Seattle-Portland Amtrak train derails, fatalities confirmed

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Amtrak train 501 derailed in Pierce County on Monday morning.

The Pierce County Sheriff confirmed fatalities and injuries were reported.

According to Amtrak train schedules, 501 leaves Seattle and heads to Eugene through Portland and other stops.

Amtrak Cascades debuted a new route from Seattle-Portland that takes trains on an inland corridor parallel to Interstate 5 through Tacoma, Lakewood, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, and DuPont.

All SB lanes of I-5 blocked near Mounts Road in Pierce County.

All SB lanes of I-5 blocked near Mounts Road in Pierce County due to derailed train car. Avoid area! pic.twitter.com/SBH7dCc6yg — WSDOT Tacoma Traffic (@wsdot_tacoma) December 18, 2017

A statement from Amtrak Monday morning addresses service south of Seattle and how passengers can stay updated:

Amtrak is aware of an incident with Train 501, Cascades service from Seattle to Portland. Emergency services are on the scene and Amtrak management is responding. Some injuries are reported.

Amtrak service south of Seattle is temporarily suspended. Service from Seattle to points north and east is continuing to operate.

Amtrak regrets any inconvenience. This information is correct as of the above time and date. Information is subject to change as conditions warrant.

