Applications open for Myrtle Beach citizens’ academy

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Applications are now accepted for the eight-week citizens’ academy the Myrtle Beach Neighborhood Services Department offers.

The course is titled “My Beach 101.” It’s similar to the Citizens Police Academy but focuses solely on police services and city operations. The deadline to apply is January 18.

The first meeting is February 1. Organizers only accept 25 participants for the class, so those interested are encouraged to apply early. Applications are available on the city’s website.