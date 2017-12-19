Clemson Gets 10th Win, Takes Care of USC, 64-48

“Really, really good teams win in the 80s and win in the 50s,” said Clemson coach Brad Brownell, whose team now has wins over South Carolina, Florida and Ohio State this season.

Clemson never trailed in the game, but couldn’t put the Gamecocks (8-3) away either until the second half. Reed hit four of his five 3-pointers in the second half, including the 3 with 11:54 left that finally pushed Clemson’s lead into double-digits for good at 43-32.

Reed had 18 of his 25 points in the second half, and Brownell said his junior had to settle down like much of the rest of his team in an emotional game against a bitter in-state rival.

“The longer the game went, the better we settled in as coaches and as players,” Brownell said.

Chris Silva had 12 points and nine rebounds for South Carolina, and was the only Gamecock in double figures.

Gabe DeVoe scored 12 points and Shelton Mitchell added 10 for Clemson.

And at the end, the crowd at Littlejohn Coliseum started chanting “just like football,” reminding South Carolina of Clemson’s 34-10 win last month in that sport.

UP NEXT

South Carolina: The Gamecocks host Division II Limestone on Dec. 27, then open up Southeastern Conference play Dec. 31 at Mississippi.

Clemson: The Tigers host Louisiana Lafayette on Friday afternoon, then host North Carolina State to open up Atlantic Conference play Dec. 30.

Courtesy: Associated Press