DARLINGTON (WBTW) – The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office says a woman is calling pretending to be from the IRS.

Lt. Robert Kilgo with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office says the woman calls from the following number: (972) 502 – 9251.

Kilgo adds that she says she is with the Internal Revenue Service and claims a warrant has been issued if the call taker does not pay back taxes.

If you receive this call or any call from someone claiming to work for the IRS making similar calls, hang up.