MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Fire Rescue says four people were displaced after a mobile home fire Tuesday.

Firefighters responded to 489 Waccamaw Pines Drive and were able to get the fire under control.

The department reports moderate damage to the home. No one was hurt.

Horry County Fire Rescue says the four people displaced by the fire are being assisted by the American Red Cross.