Bicyclist dead following hit and run in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – South Carolina Highway Patrol reports a fatal collision occurred Tuesday morning in Georgetown.

Lance Corporal Matt Southern with the SC Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 3 a.m. on US Highway 17 near Mt. Zion Avenue.

A bicyclist and an unknown vehicle were traveling north when the car hit the bicyclist and fled the area. The bicyclist was not wearing reflective gear and was killed as a result of the collision, according the the SC Highway Patrol.

The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the victim’s identity.

The MAIT team and SC Highway Patrol are investigating.

Anyone with information on the crash are asked to call 1-800-768-1505.